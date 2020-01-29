PHOTO GALLERY: QuickChek Debuts 'Fresh to Go' Stores
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek Corp. is once again redefining “fresh convenience” with a new, innovative “Fresh to Go” store design that aims to meet the needs of today’s fast-casual shopper with more than 50 percent of the store dedicated to fresh foods and beverages.
“We serve busy people on the go with products and services that are made for immediate consumption,” said Dean Durling, CEO of the Whitehouse Station-based convenience store chain. “Today’s consumer — especially young professionals, families and health-conscious people — want fresh, so we have dedicated more than half of our stores to foodservice and fresh beverages, including our guaranteed fresh-brewed hot and iced coffees. Our fresh, new look inside and outside enhances our store experience.”
QuickChek’s Fresh to Go design debuted in May with a 5,496-square-foot store located at 1505 US Highway 1 in North Brunswick, N.J. Twenty of the chain’s most recent stores boast the new Fresh to Go interior design. However, the North Brunswick store was the first to feature QuickChek’s new contemporary exterior design.
The upper half of the store’s exterior is white with “QuickChek” in bright green lettering, and a large overhang protects consumers from the elements upon entering and exiting the store. An eye-catching architectural green tower in the right front corner is instantly recognizable with the familiar “Q” brand logo of QuickChek.
Upon entering the store, customers are met by a fresh, clean, open concept that allows them to see the entire store. The sleek open-concept layout features earth tone colors, cleaner sightlines, and spacious standalone food displays, with consumer-friendly expansive aisles for added convenience.
The large standalone food stations entice shoppers over to QuickChek’s daily rotation of freshly prepared, never frozen soups made with 100 percent real ingredients, and the c-store retailer’s renowned fresh-brewed hot and iced coffee.
With a professional chef heading its culinary team, QuickChek also now offers a chef-crafted line of restaurant-quality sub sandwich recipes that are custom-made for a more complete and overall better sandwich experience. The recipes feature more meat, more proteins and higher-quality, bakery-fresh ciabatta bread, while emphasizing seasonal flavors.
“We want to continue to make a difference in people’s everyday lives and make your life easier with the fresh products and services you want, whether it’s a freshly prepared sub, our guaranteed fresh-brewed coffee or fuel, and get you on your way fast,” Durling said.
This year, the retailer plans to open eight new Fresh to Go stores, with continued growth into the future, according to the chief executive. QuickChek currently operates 160 c-stores throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.