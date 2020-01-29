PHOTO GALLERY: QuickChek Debuts 'Fresh to Go' Stores

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek Corp. is once again redefining “fresh convenience” with a new, innovative “Fresh to Go” store design that aims to meet the needs of today’s fast-casual shopper with more than 50 percent of the store dedicated to fresh foods and beverages.

“We serve busy people on the go with products and services that are made for immediate consumption,” said Dean Durling, CEO of the Whitehouse Station-based convenience store chain. “Today’s consumer — especially young professionals, families and health-conscious people — want fresh, so we have dedicated more than half of our stores to foodservice and fresh beverages, including our guaranteed fresh-brewed hot and iced coffees. Our fresh, new look inside and outside enhances our store experience.”

QuickChek’s Fresh to Go design debuted in May with a 5,496-square-foot store located at 1505 US Highway 1 in North Brunswick, N.J. Twenty of the chain’s most recent stores boast the new Fresh to Go interior design. However, the North Brunswick store was the first to feature QuickChek’s new contemporary exterior design.

The upper half of the store’s exterior is white with “QuickChek” in bright green lettering, and a large overhang protects consumers from the elements upon entering and exiting the store. An eye-catching architectural green tower in the right front corner is instantly recognizable with the familiar “Q” brand logo of QuickChek.

Upon entering the store, customers are met by a fresh, clean, open concept that allows them to see the entire store. The sleek open-concept layout features earth tone colors, cleaner sightlines, and spacious standalone food displays, with consumer-friendly expansive aisles for added convenience.