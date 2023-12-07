PHOTO GALLERY: Rusty Lantern Debuts Next Generation C-store
(Photos by Travis Hartford, Rusty Lantern Markets LLC)
The next two stores to open will have identical footprints and brand schemes. The West Paris, Maine, store will open this month and the Bethel, Maine, store will open sometime in mid-January.
Rusty Lantern expanded its presence in Maine through its August 2022 acquisition of the four-store Mallard Mart convenience store chain. The transaction included these three locations plus one in Livermore Falls.
Roughly a year later, the retailer began the rebuild process, implementing designs it developed with one of its core partners, Paragon Solutions. The design firm has been integral to the design of the chain's layout, facade, and overall design strategy since the company's inception in 2015, according to Rusty Lantern.
Based in Brunswick, Rusty Lantern Market operates 26 convenience stores and branded fueling stations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.