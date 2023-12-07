Advertisement
12/07/2023

PHOTO GALLERY: Rusty Lantern Debuts Next Generation C-store

The refreshed concept includes a full kitchen and a revised floor plan.
Melissa Kress
Executive Editor
Melissa Kress profile picture
Image
A redeveloped Rusty Lantern in Turner, Maine.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Rusty Lantern Markets is introducing the next-generation convenience store to its network. 

The upgraded concept is making its debut with the opening of three redeveloped stores in Maine. The next-gen look includes a full kitchen, space for services and additional merchandise, a revised floor plan, modern restrooms, and forecourt updates for ease of access and parking.

The first store to feature the look reopened on Dec. 6 in Turner, Maine. 

"We're excited. The new layout features a much bigger and brighter building. We're serving made-to-order and grab-n-go items from a full kitchen, and our aisles, beer cave and coolers are stocked with more local goods and national convenience items," said John Koch, manager and CEO, who formed the retail company in 2015.

"The sites are meant to be a great local gathering place and have been modernized to continue their history of service. This generation of stores has lodge-like indoor and outdoor seating, an indoor/outdoor fireplace, large restrooms and an open floor plan. We've added more Irving fuel pumps, the lot provides easier access, and there's plenty of parking," Koch added.

  • the exterior of a Rusty Lantern in Turner, Maine
  • Indoor seating area at the Rusty Lantern in Turner, Maine
  • The Beer Blizzard cave at the Rusty Lantern in Turner, Maine
  • The grab-n-go section and checkout out at the Rusty Lantern
  • The foodservice areas and kitchen at the Rusty Lantern
  • The outdoor seating area at the Rusty Lantern

(Photos by Travis Hartford, Rusty Lantern Markets LLC)

The next two stores to open will have identical footprints and brand schemes. The West Paris, Maine, store will open this month and the Bethel, Maine, store will open sometime in mid-January.

Rusty Lantern expanded its presence in Maine through its August 2022 acquisition of the four-store Mallard Mart convenience store chain. The transaction included these three locations plus one in Livermore Falls. 

Roughly a year later, the retailer began the rebuild process, implementing designs it developed with one of its core partners, Paragon Solutions. The design firm has been integral to the design of the chain's layout, facade, and overall design strategy since the company's inception in 2015, according to Rusty Lantern.

Based in Brunswick, Rusty Lantern Market operates 26 convenience stores and branded fueling stations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. 

