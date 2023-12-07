PHOTO GALLERY: Rusty Lantern Debuts Next Generation C-store

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Rusty Lantern Markets is introducing the next-generation convenience store to its network.

The upgraded concept is making its debut with the opening of three redeveloped stores in Maine. The next-gen look includes a full kitchen, space for services and additional merchandise, a revised floor plan, modern restrooms, and forecourt updates for ease of access and parking.

The first store to feature the look reopened on Dec. 6 in Turner, Maine.

"We're excited. The new layout features a much bigger and brighter building. We're serving made-to-order and grab-n-go items from a full kitchen, and our aisles, beer cave and coolers are stocked with more local goods and national convenience items," said John Koch, manager and CEO, who formed the retail company in 2015.

"The sites are meant to be a great local gathering place and have been modernized to continue their history of service. This generation of stores has lodge-like indoor and outdoor seating, an indoor/outdoor fireplace, large restrooms and an open floor plan. We've added more Irving fuel pumps, the lot provides easier access, and there's plenty of parking," Koch added.