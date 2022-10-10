PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2022 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

LAS VEGAS — Sin City is known for its spectacle, so it was only fitting that the 2022 Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Awards Gala was a record-breaking event, celebrating a record number of honorees and drawing a record number of attendees from across the industry.

TWIC is the first and only c-store industry program that spotlights the integral role women play in convenience retailing and celebrates individuals across retailer, distributor and supplier businesses for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

This year’s ninth-annual TWIC class was comprised of 91 honorees, including five Women of the Year, 36 Senior-Level Leaders, 40 Rising Stars and 10 Mentors, all chosen based on impressive nominations received from their peers.

The Oct. 2 awards gala also featured the presentation of the first-ever Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award. Casey's General Stores Inc. took him this new award, which honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.

To view and download all photos from the event, click here.

