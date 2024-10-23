PHOTO GALLERY: The Spinx Co. Opens Doors to New Concept Store

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. held a grand opening for the Spinx Market & Eatery, a new concept from the convenience store operator.

Located at 659 S. Main St. in the heart of downtown Greenville, the store is set to become the go-to neighborhood nook for all of life's necessities, the company said.

The Spinx Market & Eatery shares Spinx's mission of being a friendly, local company that makes people's lives easier. It offers a wide variety of everyday essentials, including foodservice offerings such as made-to-order items, quick snacks, fresh produce and other local favorites.

