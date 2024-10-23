PHOTO GALLERY: The Spinx Co. Opens Doors to New Concept Store
"We're thrilled to bring the Spinx Market & Eatery to downtown Greenville," said Steve Spinks, president and CEO of The Spinx Co. "Our mission is to make people's lives easier, and that means evolving to meet customers changing needs. This new concept offers a welcoming space where locals and visitors alike can find what they need, whether it's a quick snack, a legendary chicken biscuit or a refreshing beverage. We're committed to being a good neighbor and providing an elevated shopping experience that makes life a little bit easier for everyone."
The Spinx Market & Eatery will operate seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen operating from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Breakfast offerings will be available from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.; lunch and dinner options from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and grab-and-go options from 9 p.m. onward. The menu includes Spinx's famous fried chicken alongside new items such as paninis, flatbreads, salads, assorted pastries and dessert, among others.
As part of its commitment to being a good neighbor, the store also features a variety of local and seasonal items. Local partnerships include Methodical Coffee, Double Stamp Brewery, Carolina Honey Bee, Twin Creeks Lavender, Common Pops, Dottie's Toffee, Project Host, Soteria and more.
The site goes back to 1884 and was used as a gas station in 1935. Spinx seeks to pay homage to the former Sinclair Service Station by incorporating its unique features in the store's design. The company partnered with general contractor Trehel Corp. and architecture firm SHLTR for construction.
Greenville-based Spinx operates more than 80 convenience stores across North Carolina and South Carolina.