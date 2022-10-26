PHOTO GALLERY: TravelCenters of America's Upgrades Reach 50-Plus Sites

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is making good on its site improvement and network expansion goals.

The travel center operator completed enhancements of more than 50 travel centers as part of the upgrade plan it announced in 2021. Additionally, it recently opened four new travel centers with plans to open another four locations by the end of the year.

The completed site refreshments are part of TA's commitment to improving the guest experience through a capital investment strategy focused on travel center upgrades, reimagined food concepts and technology improvements designed to provide a consistent, seamless travel center experience, according to the company.

Completed improvements at the 50-plus travel centers include the enhanced comfort of driver lounges, renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, new lighting fixtures, new flooring and fresh paint, new store signage and repaved parking lots.

A list of TA sites that have been renovated, updated or remodeled is available at tatransformation.com/guest-experience.

"We are listening to our guests' feedback and are pleased to offer what they are looking for — a welcoming and engaging travel center experience — through newly built and refreshed locations," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. "As we continue growing to serve more travelers, we are enhancing their experience by expanding food offerings, supporting guest health and continuing to update and upgrade our sites."

Of TA's four new travel centers, three sites are company owned and operated and one is franchised. They bring the company's nationwide network to 280 locations, including 41 franchised sites. The new sites include:

TA, Cuba, Mo. (formerly Midwest Travel Center)

TA Express, Fair Play, S.C. (formerly Carolina's Travel Center)

TA Express, Statesboro, Ga. (newly built company owned site)

TA Express, Riverton, Ill. (newly built franchised site)

The franchised travel centers slated to open by the end of 2022 will be located in Missouri, Oklahoma and two in California.

Based in Westlake, TravelCenters of America is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. It operates 280 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.