PHOTO GALLERY: Yesway Unveils New Allsup's Concept Store
Yesway has been busy with new store openings this summer. Last week it opened three convenience stores in Texas — in Colorado City, Claude, and San Angelo — and one in and Carlsbad, N.M. All four new-to-industry Allsup's stores have 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, 24 fueling positions, and high-speed diesel fueling lanes as well.
These are just the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is bringing to market. The stores are open 24 hours per day and customers will be pleased to find Allsup's burritos; a full array of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high-quality fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30-plus digital currencies.
"We have been renovating, rebuilding, and constructing our Allsup's and Yesway stores at a furious pace this year, and it is thanks to our talented team that we have been able to do so," Trkla said.
The Fort Worth-based retailer's portfolio now stands at 410 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Store chain. That total includes 30 new-to-industry and relocated stores opened to date in 2022.