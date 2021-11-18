Convenience store operators can boost their sandwich game with the Pillsbury Belgian-Style Waffle Carrier, available pre-sliced in a thaw-and-serve format. The 2.8-ounce waffle carrier is made for sandwiches, with one side featuring a traditional waffle texture and the other side flat for easy assembly. The product was designed with the needs of c-stores in mind, offering simple assembly across different back-of-house formats. Made with maple syrup and crisp pearl sugar, the waffle carrier has a slightly sweet flavor profile, and contains no high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The case count is optimized for c-stores, containing 36 sandwiches/72 sides per case.