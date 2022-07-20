General Mills adds confetti flavor to its Pillsbury Mini Soft Baked Cookies line. The individually wrapped bite-sized cookies appeal to shoppers looking for an indulgent snack they can eat on-the-go and provide c-store retailers with a fun option for their sweet snack set. Pillsbury's Mini Soft Baked Cookies Confetti joins Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate Chip. They are sold in bulk quantities of nine boxes, each containing six 3-ounce bags. Pillsbury Mini Soft Baked Cookies Confetti carries a suggested retail price of $1.69.



