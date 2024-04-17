Pilot Celebrates Cold Brew Day

"Pilot fuels millions of drivers with the best coffee on the interstate and our new spring flavors are no exception," said Jamie King, vice president of food and beverage for Knoxville-based Pilot. "Our delicious hot and iced options provide the perfect start to your day, especially when paired with one of our tasty breakfast sandwiches or burritos."

Toffee Cold Brew is made using quality sourced coffee beans, alongside notes of toffee. Pilot also concurrently introduced a blend of sweet caramel with a hint of salt in its new hot Salted Caramel Coffee, which will be available for a limited time.

In addition to its efforts to bring new and unique offerings to its guests, the travel center operator plans to continue growing its network throughout 2024, with a goal of adding 35 travel centers, remodeling more than 75 locations and expanding its truck maintenance network of Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J shops by the end of the year.

To find nearby locations and get additional deals, customers can download the myRewards Plus app via the Google Play or Apple stores.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.