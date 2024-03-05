Pilot Travel Centers Charts Growth Strategy for 2024

"Expanding into new communities and enhancing our services remains a key part of our long-term strategy," said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot Travel Centers LLC. "We continually evaluate our network with our guests' needs in mind and are making significant investments in our travel centers to provide drivers an exceptional experience at every stop along their journey."

Last year, the company opened 10 new travel centers and welcomed more than 20 dealer locations to its network. The new stores were located along major routes in key markets for travelers and professional drivers, including Yucca and Ash Fork, Ariz.; Colton and Rialto, Calif.; Gallup, N.M.; McCarran, Nevada; Edon, Ohio; Holladay, Tenn.; Odessa, Texas; and Wamsutter, Wy.

As part of its New Horizons initiative, Pilot Travel Centers LLC has plans to overhaul an additional 75 locations this year for a total of nearly 200 completed remodels since launching the program in 2022. These major enhancements include curb-to-counter makeovers with refreshed restrooms and showers, new kitchens, expanded food and beverage options, and updated technology.

In addition to expanding its travel center network, Pilot Travel Centers LLC is looking to bring more maintenance and tire services to its trucking customers through a partnership with Southern Tire Mart. Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 shops to its travel centers for a total of more than 85 locations across the United States.