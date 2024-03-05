Pilot Travel Centers Charts Growth Strategy for 2024

Expanding its truck maintenance network is among the plans for this year.
Melissa Kress
Outside a Pilot Travel Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New travel centers and remodels are part of Pilot Travel Centers LLC's agenda for this year. 

The Knoxville-based travel center operator's 2024 growth plan calls for adding 35 travel centers, remodeling more than 75 locations and expanding its truck maintenance network of Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J shops.

Of the additional travel centers, 10 will be new builds bringing more than 500 truck parking spaces to the operator's footprint. Additionally, the company expects to see 25 dealer locations join its network.

Inside a Pilot Travel Center in San Antonio, Texas

"Expanding into new communities and enhancing our services remains a key part of our long-term strategy," said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot Travel Centers LLC. "We continually evaluate our network with our guests' needs in mind and are making significant investments in our travel centers to provide drivers an exceptional experience at every stop along their journey."

Last year, the company opened 10 new travel centers and welcomed more than 20 dealer locations to its network. The new stores were located along major routes in key markets for travelers and professional drivers, including Yucca and Ash Fork, Ariz.; Colton and Rialto, Calif.; Gallup, N.M.; McCarran, Nevada; Edon, Ohio; Holladay, Tenn.; Odessa, Texas; and Wamsutter, Wy.

As part of its New Horizons initiative, Pilot Travel Centers LLC has plans to overhaul an additional 75 locations this year for a total of nearly 200 completed remodels since launching the program in 2022. These major enhancements include curb-to-counter makeovers with refreshed restrooms and showers, new kitchens, expanded food and beverage options, and updated technology.

In addition to expanding its travel center network, Pilot Travel Centers LLC is looking to bring more maintenance and tire services to its trucking customers through a partnership with Southern Tire Mart. Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 shops to its travel centers for a total of more than 85 locations across the United States.

