Pilot Co. to Add Autonomous Truck Services to Its Network

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. formed a strategic partnership with Kodiak Robotics Inc., a self-driving trucking company, to develop autonomous truck services at Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

Pilot Co. and Kodiak are currently creating an autonomous truckport in the Atlanta area to evaluate potential service offerings and explore scalable solutions.

The autonomous truck services will include:

S paces to pick-up and drop-off autonomous trucking loads;

Conduct inspections;

Maintain and refuel trucks; and

The ability to transfer data for processing, such as feature development and mapping.

"Pilot Co. is committed to providing best in class service to its customers today and going forward," said John Tully, vice president of strategy and business development at Pilot Co. "In making this strategic investment, we understand that our customers have a need for real solutions that help address the growing demand to move goods and Kodiak is a strong leader in the autonomous trucking space.

"As we explore the future of autonomous trucks and how we can best support these customers, we will continue to be the travel center network that the trucking industry and professional drivers can count on for the services and care they need," Tully added.

As part of the pact, Pilot Co. made a strategic investment in Kodiak and will join the company's board of directors.

Combining Pilot Co.'s nationwide network of travel centers and services with Kodiak's technology will play a crucial role in the deployment of autonomous trucks, according to the companies. Kodiak will lend its expertise as Pilot Co. looks to integrate autonomous truck services into its operations. The partnership will further define service and maintenance requirements, operational necessities, facilities planning, and more to meet the needs of autonomous trucks.

"Pilot Co.'s industry-leading network of highway-adjacent travel centers provides unprecedented geographic reach for the launch and scale of Kodiak's fast-growing network of autonomous trucking lanes," said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Mountainview, Calif.-based Kodiak Robotics. "Their customer-first approach, with a focus on technology, scale, and infrastructure, makes Pilot Co. an ideal partner to support the service and maintenance of self-driving trucks nationwide.

"We are honored to have Pilot Co. as an investor, strategic partner, and supporter of our continued commercial footprint growth," Burnette added.

Operational Efficiency

The Kodiak partnership comes as Pilot Co. makes progress on its $1 billion New Horizons initiative. Key changes include investments in fueling alternatives and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and the development of a strategy to support low- and zero-emission vehicles.

In July, the company partnered with General Motors to build a national direct-current fast charging network that will be installed and managed by EVgo, as Convenience Store News reported.

The move further accelerates the widespread adoption of EV, increases access to charging, and helps enable long-distance electric travel of people and vehicles across the United States at 50-mile intervals.

It also partnered with VoltaGrid LLC to develop a low-carbon fuel network that contributes to reduced emissions and decarbonization for third-party customers in industries including water disposal, dual-fuel applications, water heating operations, and natural disaster response.

Knoxville-based Pilot Co. operates more than 800 retail and fueling locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.