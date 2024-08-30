Pilot Co. Brings Back Road Warrior Contest to Mark Driver Appreciation Month

Pilot will also be kicking off the chain's annual Road Warrior contest, which includes a $25,000 grand prize. The contest was created to recognize the individuals who weather the storms, long hours and tight schedules in North American shipping, the company said.

For this year's contest, surprise personalities will invite people to nominate the professional drivers in their lives by visiting Pilot's Facebook page and giving them a shout-out on each week's Road Warrior recognition post. Each week, one deserving driver will be selected based on the details of their nomination to win a $1,000 prize. At the end of the month, one of the four weekly Road Warrior winners will be named the grand prize recipient.

Information on how to nominate someone for the Road Warriors contest may be found here.

Additionally, as a token of Pilot's appreciation, professional drivers will be able to enjoy exclusive savings all September through use of the myRewards Plus app, with specials including:

Three free drinks every week, including Pilot coffee, fountain drinks and national beverage brands.

Exclusive discounts on popular snack items.

Extra discounts on snacks and beverages for military and veteran drivers (after authentication through ID.me).

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

Pilot Co. is headquartered in Knoxville.