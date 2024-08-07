Pilot's New Campaign Connects Drivers & Experiences

"It's the people and the moments along the way that make being on the road so much more than just traveling from point A to B," Ingoldt said. "We've found that people who choose to drive — wherever their journey takes them — have a shared desire to embrace all the possibilities along the way. Pilot is out here to fuel them up, fill them up and lift them up."

Pilot spoke to all types of drivers to better understand the community it serves during the campaign's development process. Through these efforts, the company found that out on the road, like in life, it's about the journey and what you make of it, not just the destination. Drivers of all kinds answer the call of the road because it puts them in the driver's seat of life, where they feel alive and free, the company stated.

"See You Out Here" marks the first campaign to showcase Pilot's refreshed brand identity, which features a fresh, bold style with a new, modern logo, a more vibrant color palette and a relatable, witty brand voice. The new brand will come to life through broadcast television in ﬁve key markets across the United States, nationwide billboards, social media, radio ads and more as Pilot invites everyone to create miles of memories along the way.

The hero of the campaign is a 30-second television commercial featuring the road trip anthem "Life is a Highway" by Tom Cochrane. It stars everyday people and all kinds of drivers moving to the rhythm of the road.

Already airing on major networks and streaming on connected television platforms, the new brand elements and motto of "See You Out Here" will continue across Pilot's owned channels and in key moments throughout the year.

"Everyone who's ever hand-surfed out the window or belted out an epic car power ballad knows the middle of nowhere can be the greatest somewhere," Ingoldt added. "Our brand is how we show up for drivers — whether it's in the middle of a rigorous multiday haul or an epic road trip, we get them and have just what they need to keep that upbeat feeling rolling. See you out here!"

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.