Pilot Co. Kicks Off Salute to Veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In recognition of Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Pilot Co. launched a "Round Up Your Change" campaign to raise funds in support of the Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting veterans in transitioning to successful civilian careers post-military service.

[Read more: Ohio Pilot Travel Center Marks a Milestone Under Federal EV Program]

Between Oct. 23 and Nov. 12, guests can support the campaign by visiting any participating Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel center and round up purchases to the nearest whole dollar. One hundred percent of the roundup proceeds will be donated directly to the Endowment.

Pilot's goal this year is to raise $1 million, with matching donations of up to $100,000, to help the nonprofit place more than 1,600 service members and their families into successful careers. Since launching the annual campaign in 2019, the travel center company has raised more than $3 million for the organization.

Additionally, over Veterans Day weekend this year, Pilot will be offering a complimentary meal to military service veterans at more than 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations. Once veterans have been verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app, they will receive a free meal credit valued up to $12, which can be claimed Nov. 10-12 and redeemed for a wide range of food and beverage options, including hot and cold deli items, popular snacks, fountain drinks, coffee and meals at participating on-site restaurants.

"We owe our nation's veterans and their families our gratitude and are honored to offer them a free meal in our stores to celebrate Veterans Day," said Brian Ferguson, an Air Force veteran and chief merchant at Pilot. "It's great to have organizations like the Call of Duty Endowment dedicated to helping find opportunities for veterans to lead and excel in their careers after the military."

Beyond November, verified veteranscan also access exclusive deals and a year-round 10 percent discount on food and beverages when using myRewards Plus at checkout.

[Read more: Pilot Co. Offers Savings as Part of Driver Appreciation Month]

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a majority-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.

Pilot Co. is No. 11 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.