Pilot Co. Offers Savings as Part of Driver Appreciation Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. kicked off Truck Driver Appreciation Month with exclusive offers for professional drivers, including free drinks and discounts on meals.

Throughout September, commercial drivers will be able to enjoy exclusive savings through the company's myRewards Plus app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers.

"Professional drivers go the extra mile to keep our economy running," said David Hughes, senior vice president of sales at Pilot Co. "On behalf of Pilot Company, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the professional drivers out there for your tireless efforts and dedication. We are truly honored to be able to serve you."

Pilot has also planned a community celebration for professional drivers at its recently remodeled travel center — part of the New Horizons initiative — located at 3300 AR-391 in Little Rock, Ark., on Sept. 13. Drivers and guests are invited to join the festivities from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a lawn party complete with prize giveaways, refreshments, outdoor games and music.

In addition to the lawn party, drivers can take advantage of various perks across the country, including:

Three free drinks every week on Pilot coffee, fountain drinks and top-selling beverage brands;

Offers on freshly prepared foods, including 50 percent off pizza, burgers, salads and more;

Ten percent off food and beverage items for military or veteran pro drivers (after authentication through ID.me); and

Additional offers, including buy-one-get-one food and beverage deals throughout the month.

Canadian professional drivers will also automatically receive an extra bonus point per four liters when they swipe their myRewards card.

Pilot is the latest company to announce specials and discounts for professional drivers in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Truck Driver Appreciation Month. RaceTrac Inc., Sheetz Inc. and Love’s Travel Stops have launched similar promotions, which include everything from discount meal deals to fuel discounts to free store-branded items.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.

Pilot Co. is No. 11 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.