Pilot Co. Rolls Out New Service for Fleet Drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is collaborating with Bridgestone Americas to advance tire monitoring and service networks for commercial fleet drivers.

The move further leverages more convenient, frequent, and actionable fleet tire intelligence at 200 Pilot and Flying J network and travel centers, according to the company.

"With the safety of our customers in mind, we are leveraging our network of Pilot and Flying J travel centers to help deliver IntelliTire technology to the road — making it easier for fleets and drivers to maintain their trucks and minimize downtime during routine fuel stops," said Shameek Konar, Pilot Co. CEO. "This project is part of our larger effort to introduce new technologies and services that will make road travel more enjoyable, safer, and efficient for our guests."

IntelliTire transmits real-time tire data in two minutes or less from trucks and buses to fleet managers. Each router currently being installed in the fuel canopies of select Pilot and Flying J travel centers is linked to the Bridgestone tire pressure monitoring solution.

The solution also further combines durable hardware with a software application to allow fleet operators to proactively address specific tire issues and mitigate unplanned maintenance, reducing downtime and improving driver safety.

Fleets using this technology will have access to critical data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, enabling them to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle, according to a release on the partnership.

"Physical, on-the-ground touchpoints are critical elements to the success of digital, data-driven fleet solutions, and together they enable synergies to improve mobility," said Chris Ripani, president of Bridgestone Americas. "With a robust footprint and strong fleet relationships, Pilot Co. is the perfect partner to help us develop a connected network that is designed to allow our shared customers to minimize downtime, save on costs, and improve driver safety now and in the future."

With IntelliTire services in hand, fleets can a utilize the Bridgestone service event management application, REACH, to make preventative maintenance, roadside assistance, and other vehicle service requests simpler and more efficient by connecting drivers, fleet dispatch, service centers, and technicians under one digital platform.

This program adds to Pilot’s bundle of fleet solutions, which provides trucking companies with full-service financial, maintenance, and fuel packages.

Bridgestone Americas Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corp., a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility.

Incorporating Bridgestone's advanced tire monitoring system at Pilot and Flying J travel centers allows both companies to expand their service offerings and support the growing need for evolving technology solutions that make it easier and faster to maintain vehicles.

Earlier this year, the travel center company formed a strategic alliance with commercial tire dealer, Southern Tire Mart, to launch Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The venture leverages the strengths and conveniences of Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers along with Southern Tire Mart's tire and maintenance expertise.

Knoxville-based Pilot Co. operates more than 800 retail and fueling locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.