​Pilot Flying J Adds Women's Wear to Its Exclusive Clothing Line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J's latest collaboration provides travelers and professional drivers with more options for high-quality and trendy products while on the road.

Through a partnership with Buffalo Outdoors, the travel center operator offers an exclusive clothing line of work and casual wear and is available at more than 200 participating Pilot and Flying J locations across North America.

New to the collection is an exclusive line of women's clothing, available at select stores, that feature travel-ready attire, including tie-dye bucket hats, jogger and pullover sets, tank tops, graphic tees, and more.

"We looked at current clothing trends and what our guests would want to see in our clothing pieces," said Theresa Rosas, manager of General Merchandise for Pilot Co. "Our goal is to provide functionality and comfort, and we've worked with Buffalo Outdoors to curate these items specifically for our guests in this season’s latest styles."

In addition to everyday casual pieces like lightweight button downs, hoodies, shorts, and accessories, Pilot Flying J offers functional apparel and safety gear, including hardhats, gloves and reflective jackets that are made tough for truck drivers and other hard-working professionals.

"Whether you're on the road for work or fun and find yourself needing a fresh outfit, we've got you covered from head to toe," Rosas added. "Swing by Pilot Flying J for a convenient way to shop on-the-go from a variety of brands and products."

Pilot Flying J and Buffalo Outdoors will continue to explore new seasonal styles and plan for extending this exclusive clothing line to more travel center locations later this year with the release of a fall and winter collection.

Clothing and merchandise collaborations are gaining popularity among the convenience store and travel center industry, and the Pilot Flying J/Buffalo Outdoors collaboration is just the latest example.

Last year, Kum & Go LC released Ampersand1s, marking the company's first foray into the shoe game. The white leather sneakers were made by Philadelphia-based Garrixon, which has also teamed up for similar high-end sneakers with Campbell Soup Co., Miller High Life and Arizona Beverages, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

7-Eleven Inc. also built street cred with a collection of street threads through a collaboration with Chicago native Joe Robinson, also known as Joe Freshgoods, to create a limited-edition capsule collection. The convenience operator tapped Freshgoods, who is referred to as the most iconic designer in streetwear history, to create several pieces using his unique style and the signature orange, green and red 7-Eleven colors. The collection included sweats, shirts and socks, and sticker packs.

Buffalo Outdoors is headquartered in Lackawanna, N.Y.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants; 75,000 truck parking spaces; 5,300 deluxe showers; 6,200 diesel lanes; and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands, headquartered in Knoxville.