Pilot Flying J Crowns Fuel Contest Grand-Prize Winner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J has crowned Malcom "Wayne" Wood of Murphysboro, Tenn., as the grand-prize winner for the ultimate Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship experience.

As part of the ultimate experience, Wood and three guests received four tickets to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 2, as well as a meet-and-greet with the Voice of the SEC and Pilot Flying J spokesperson Paul Finebaum, hotel accommodations and roundtrip travel fare.

Through its partnership with college football's SEC, Pilot Flying J announced a season-long sweepstakes to fuel fans' gameday experiences with chances to win free fuel for a year and a trip to the SEC Championship, CSNews Online previously reported.

During the season-long promotion, fans texted "FuelingFans" to 30311 to enter for a chance to be one of 14 weekly winners that will each receive free fuel for one year, awarded as a $2,000 Pilot Flying J gift card. The travel center operator announced the weekly winners every Thursday via its Facebook page for 14 weeks during the SEC season.

Pilot Flying J became the "Official Travel Center of the SEC" in July through a four-year, multimillion-dollar sponsorship agreement with the SEC and ESPN. The initiative with the SEC represents the largest sports sponsorship deal the company has executed in its nearly 60-year history.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations in 43 states, serving more than 1.3 million customers daily.