Pilot Flying J & CVS Health Partner on New Test Concept

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is teaming up with CVS Health on a new test concept designed to provide convenient access to quality, low-cost wellness products. The items will be available in kiosks at 50 travel centers across the United States.

Part of Pilot Flying J's commitment to making life on the road easier for professional drivers, the wellness kiosks will help drivers manage health conditions through convenient, on-the-go access to affordable offerings from CVS Health.

"At Pilot Flying J, we are committed to serving the needs of our guests and the trucking industry," said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant, Pilot Flying J. "Finding convenient and affordable wellness products while on the road can be challenging. We are excited to meet this important need for our guests by providing convenient on-the-go access to a variety of CVS Health brand over-the-counter products. We are currently testing this concept at 50 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across our network and are listening to the feedback of our guests to ensure we’re providing the health and wellness offerings they need to make their lives easier when away from home."

Products available inside the wellness kiosks include over-the-counter medications, vitamins, personal care products, hand and ankle braces, muscle relief cream, sleep aids, smoking cessation, blood pressure monitoring and diabetic supplies.

The test program launched in late 2019. Employing fleets of their own, both Pilot Flying J and CVS Health recognize the importance of convenient access to medical care and wellness products while on the road, the companies said.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J operates a network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations in 44 states.