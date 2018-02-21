Pilot Flying J Drives New SEC Sweepstakes to the Hoop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J's latest sweepstakes is a slam dunk.

As the Official Travel Center of the SEC, Pilot Flying J launched the "Slam Dunk Sweepstakes," giving college basketball fans a chance to win $1,000 and a trip for four to the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Now through Feb. 28, fans can enter at slamdunksweeps.com. One grand-prize winner will receive the ultimate SEC basketball experience with four suite tickets to the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in St. Louis March 7-11. As part of the grand-prize, the winner and three guests will receive round-trip airfare; six nights of hotel accommodations; $1,000 in spending money; and the opportunity to meet SEC Network analyst and radio personality Paul Finebaum.

"We want to give SEC men's basketball fans — some of the most passionate fans in the country — an opportunity to experience the excitement of the conference's championship tournament," said Whitney Haslam Johnson, chief experience officer for Pilot Flying J. "We love to fuel fans on and off the road, whether that's through an in-store or an in-game experience."

The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 28. The grand-prize winner will be announced on March 1.

The previous Pilot Flying J and SEC campaign included a season-long sweepstakes, in which 14 weekly winners received free fuel for one year, while one grand-prize winner received four tickets to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 2, as well as hotel accommodations and roundtrip travel.

In July 2017, Pilot Flying J officially announced a four-year sponsorship agreement with the Southeastern Conference and ESPN as the "Official Travel Center of the SEC."

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations in 43 states.