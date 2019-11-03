Pilot Flying J to Highlight Mobile App Through 2019 Bassmaster Classic Sponsorship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J signed as a local partner sponsor of the 2019 Bassmaster Classic, which will take place March 15-17 in Knoxville.

Based in Knoxville, the travel center operator will receive recognition for its support of sportfishing in media associated with the 49th GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods, including B.A.S.S.'s magazines, Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times, and website, Bassmaster.com, as well as local media promotions through broadcast, print, digital and outdoor advertising.

B.A.S.S. will also partner with Pilot Flying J to promote their mobile app. Kicking off at the Bassmaster Classic, consumers who download the Pilot Flying J app and enter promo code "BASS2019" will receive an instant, one-time $5 offer that can be redeemed in stores. First-time users will also receive a free drink of their choice when downloading the app and can keep saving in-store with access to daily offers on popular food and beverages.

"We're excited to connect with fishing and boating enthusiasts at the Bassmaster Classic in our hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.," said Whitney Johnson, chief experience officer for Pilot Flying J. "Our large network of stores located along the nation's highways and near many lakes, rivers and parks bring the best service and amenities available on the road to those seeking the great outdoors. This exciting partnership with B.A.S.S. will bring guests exclusive offers through our app so they can save in-store with a special $5 offer and deals on food and drinks."

Pilot Flying J also will receive recognition and promotion through signage and public address messaging at the Classic venues throughout downtown Knoxville, including the takeoff site at Volunteer Landing Marina, in the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo at the Knoxville Convention Center and World's Fair Exhibition Hall, and during the daily weigh-in shows at Thompson Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus.

"We know that our 510,000 B.A.S.S. members travel frequently to enjoy our nation's great bass lakes and rivers, and they have learned that Pilot Flying J travel centers are convenient places to fill up their tow vehicles and boats, and stock up on food and drinks," said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. "We're proud to have Pilot Flying J on board as a local partner of the Bassmaster Classic."

Pilot Flying J will also have a booth at the Outdoors Expo, recognized as one of the most important and best-attended consumer fishing and boating shows in the nation, B.A.S.S. noted.

Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.