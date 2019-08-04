Pilot Flying J Introduces Breakfast Burritos With Mobile App Promotion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J expanded its menu to include breakfast burritos. On April 5, more than 240 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers welcomed the item to its foodservice program.

Selling for $4 for two breakfast burritos, the new addition is made in-house, and flavors include bacon, egg and cheese; sausage egg and cheese; or egg and cheese, accompanied by a traditional creamy red salsa.

To celebrate the launch of breakfast burritos, the travel center operator is offering Pilot Flying J app users a free burrito that can be redeemed from April 8-14.

The offer joins another exclusive in-app offer. Through May 2, drivers can choose a variety of Pilot Flying J's most popular drink brands for free at its more than 750 locations across the United States. App users can take advantage of this offer daily throughout the month, with a limit of one redemption per day. The free drink featured changes each day.

The in-app offers come as Pilot Flying J unveiled its newly redesigned myPilot mobile app. The relaunch was designed to save users time and money with a more personalized experience, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J operates 750 retail locations in 44 states.