Pilot Flying J Launches Nationwide Fueling Network

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is launching One9 Fuel Network, a nationwide fueling network designed to make it easier for smaller fleets to run their business.

Professional drivers and trucking companies will gain access to personalized credit and rewarding benefits with a variety of travel center brands through the new network.

The travel center operator chose the name One9 in honor of Channel 19, the primary CB radio channel used by professional drivers across North America. Inspired by the connection that this channel offers to drivers across the nation, One9 is committed to connecting all drivers to the resources they need, the company said.

"One9 Fuel Network offers outstanding benefits to the industry and gives us a way to help smaller fleets and owner-operators receive the services they need to successfully run their businesses," said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J. "We are committed to providing fleets and drivers with convenient access to our exceptional credit and rewards programs at a variety of travel center brands to make life on the road easier."

The One9 network includes access to more than 170 locations, including Mr. Fuel, Pride and Stamart travel centers, along with designated Speedway commercial fueling lanes across the United States. Its fuel marketing agreement with Speedway is an extension of Pilot Flying J's existing relationship with the company and enables the seamless use of credit and benefit programs at more than 160 of its commercial fueling lanes.

Benefits for the myRewards loyalty program can be earned across both the One9 and Pilot Flying J networks. Professional drivers will be able to use the Pilot Flying J app to mobile fuel and access their myRewards account at One9 locations, and can take advantage of an introductory offer to to earn two points per gallon at all One9 locations when using myRewards at the time of purchase.

Additionally, with a minimum 50 gallon diesel purchase, myRewards members will also receive a shower credit and one free fountain drink or coffee, which can be redeemed at participating Mr. Fuel, Pride, Stamart, Pilot and Flying J locations.

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations across 44 states. The company is No. 19 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.