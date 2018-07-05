Pilot Flying J to Soar to New Heights This Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If Pilot Flying J was flying high in 2017, it is soaring to new heights this year with the continuation of its Facility Enhancement Plan (FEP), which is meant to surprise and delight guests with an upstanding environment centered on retail and foodservice.

"Our goal each and every day is to connect people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop of their journey," Pilot Flying J Chief Merchant Brian Ferguson told Convenience Store News in a recent exclusive interview. "Knowing the critical role our travel centers play in achieving this goal, our team is working hard to ensure we are opening new locations and also upgrading our facilities, food and other in-store offerings — including driver amenities, modern facilities, and the latest and fastest technology — to deliver a consistent, elevated experience to all drivers on the road, no matter which Pilot or Flying J location they may visit."

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J currently operates more than 750 travel centers under the Pilot, Pilot Express and Flying J banners in 44 states.

Introduced at the start of 2017, FEP is Pilot Flying J’s commitment to investing nearly $500 million to renovating existing locations over the next five years. Last year, the travel center operator set a goal of reimaging 45 sites, but instead completed projects at 50 locations.

The first reimaged Pilot Travel Center opened at the end of June 2017 in Lebanon, Tenn. Known as Store 411, the site has since served as a testing ground to measure customer response to Pilot Flying J’s investments in its facilities, menu, retail environment and new services.

"The surveys and interviews that we do have [shown] high marks across the board on [Vice President of Food Innovation] Shannon Johnson’s food innovation, from new food to beverages," Ferguson said. "Similarly, we have seen great feedback in sales results for what we’ve done in retail, from the environment and Bass Pro Shops to the coolers and beer cave."

Now in phase two of FEP, Pilot Flying J is targeting an additional 50 locations in 2018. So far this year, four Pilot Travel Centers projects have been completed in Remington, Ind., Meridian, Miss., Tallapoosa, Ga., and Franklin, Ohio, in addition to Flying J Travel Centers in Dallas and Tulsa, Okla.