Pilot Honors Industry Veterans as 2024 Road Warriors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. revealed the winners of its annual Road Warrior contest, held in September as part of Driver Appreciation Month.

The event was created to recognize the dedication and commitment of professional truck drivers who go beyond the call of duty to keep North America moving.

After reviewing numerous nominations and recognizing four weekly winners with $1,000 each, Pilot selected Elizabeth "Liz" Leon of Victorville, Calif., as the 2024 Road Warrior grand prize winner, presenting her with a check for $25,000.

Leon, a professional driver for more than 19 years, transports containers in and out of Southern California ports for 4Gen Logistics. She started her career with Toys "R" Us, where, she stated, she fell in love with the road and found her passion for driving.