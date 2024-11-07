Pilot Honors Industry Veterans as 2024 Road Warriors
Driving an average of 100,000 miles a year, Leon is accident-free and has been recognized by the California Trucking Association for her driving record.
In addition to Leon, the Road Warrior contest’s weekly winners included:
- Herschel Evans, a driver from Bremen, Ga., with 38-plus years of experience and 3.5 million safe driving miles. He has helped countless families through his charity work, including Atlanta Ride for Kids, Convoy of Care and Safety Drive for a Cure.
- Joe Mondor, a driver from Grand Forks, N.D, who has logged more than 4.5 million safe driving miles over his 33 years in the trucking industry.
- Roy Prentice from Reno, Nev., who has accrued more than 3 million safe driving miles and has been a professional driver for more than 30 years.
"Congratulations to this year's Road Warrior, Liz Leon, who stood out among the many deserving drivers we read about during the contest," said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot. "We appreciate all the nominations and stories of drivers like Liz, Herschel, Joe and Roy, who show up day in and day out, put in countless hours and miles and embody everything we value at Pilot."
The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.
Pilot Co. is headquartered in Knoxville.