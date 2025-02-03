 Skip to main content

Pilot Launches Campaign to Support Heart Health

Guests who make a donation can enjoy a free cup of coffee as a thank you.
Angela Hanson
Pilot's heart health campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is calling on its guests to join the fight against heart disease and stroke in honor of Heart Month this February. 

As part of its eighth year of supporting lifesaving research and heart health education, the travel center operator is inviting guests to make a difference by donating in-store and enjoy a free cup of coffee as a thank you.

"At Pilot, safety goes beyond being road-ready — it's about protecting what matters most: our team members, guests and communities," said Adrienne Ingoldt, Pilot's chief marketing officer and member of the American Heart Association's Life is Why Council. "Standing together in the fight against heart disease and stroke — the leading and fifth-leading causes of death in our country — is a meaningful way to bring our purpose to life and show people they matter at every turn."

From Feb. 1-16, guests can visit participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers to donate and celebrate their commitment to heart health and safety. Ways to contribute include:

Paper hearts: $1, $3 and $5 paper hearts will be available for purchase, with 100% of proceeds going to support the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign in the U.S. and the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada. Guests who purchase a paper heart at U.S. locations can enjoy a free any-size hot coffee through Pilot's myRewards Plus app as a token of the retailer's appreciation.

Pin pad roundup or donations: Guests can round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar or donate the amount of their choice via the pin pad during checkout, with U.S. donations going to Life is Why and Canadian donations going to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

"We're proud to support the American Heart Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada to promote heart health and safety. Every paper heart purchased and extra dollar donated fuels groundbreaking research and lifesaving initiatives," Ingoldt said. "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our guests and team members, whose support enables these organizations to make a profound difference."

Pilot is also providing its team members with the essential tools needed to prioritize their heart health, including access to free CPR training, blood pressure screenings and valuable heart health resources provided by the American Heart Association.

Knoxville-based Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.

