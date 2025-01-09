Pilot Brings Back BOGO Promotion to Kick Off 2025

Customers can choose from their favorite drinks, including Monster, Pepsi, Gatorade, BodyArmor, Celsius, Liquid Death and more for the BOGO deal.

The special offer runs from now through the end of February.

To take advantage of the offers, customers must present their myRewards card, in-app bar code or phone number associated with their myRewards account at the time of purchase. Deals are valid at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 branded, owned and/or operated locations within the United States.

The BOGO offer aligns with Pilot's ongoing commitment to create exceptional experiences and serve as every driver's trusty wingman fueling journeys with the upbeat feeling of the open road, according to the company.

Other recent special deals from the convenience store channel include 7-Eleven Inc.'s daily contest for loyalty members, Casey's General Stores Inc. giveaway of unlimited free coffee to celebrate its new Darn Good Coffee blends, and Wawa Inc.'s "Mornings Made Easy" campaign, which gave Wawa Rewards members bonus offers for $1 any size hot coffee, $2 iced coffee and $3 Monster energy drinks.

Knoxville-based Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.