Pilot Ushers In October With BOGO Deals

BOGO drink deals include offers for brand favorites such as Monster, Pepsi, Gatorade, Smartwater, Celsius, Liquid Death and more.

Pilot is also sweetening up the deals by offering weekly discounts on candy, such as Milky Way and Twix bars, as well as on savory snacks such as Quest Bars, Chex Mix and other items.

The deals come just in time for drivers who are heading out on their fall road trips, stocking up for their game-day tailgates or heading out on their daily commutes, according to the company.

To take advantage of the offers, customers must present their myRewards card, in-app bar code or phone number associated with their myRewards account at the time of purchase. Deals are valid at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 branded, owned and/or operated locations within the United States.

Pilot is also offering a lineup of seasonal beverage flavors this fall, including Bourbon Pecan hot coffee, Cinnamon Roll cold brew and Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice cappuccino, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

Pilot Co. is headquartered in Knoxville.