Pilot's National Driver Appreciation Efforts Get Some Star Power

Pilot-sponsored NASCAR driver Sammy Smith also came on board to show his appreciation, sporting a Driver Appreciation Month-themed vehicle wrap at Bristol Motor Speedway from Sept. 15-21. The vehicle featured a "How's my driving?" phone number fans could call to leave Smith a voicemail and receive a chance to win a future prize.

Finally, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton created a special routine named the "Buck Truck" where he pulls a trucker horn when rounding the bases after a homerun, a celebration intended to pay tribute to his father, who is a professional truck driver.

"Professional drivers deliver our economy every day — that could be delivering fuel for Pilot, packages directly to your front door, and even bringing in the equipment to make your favorite events possible," said Adrienne Ingoldt, chief marketing officer at Pilot. "Byron Buxton, Sammy Smith, Muscadine Bloodline and others are stepping up to show their gratitude by joining Pilot, connecting over our shared love of music and sports, and saying 'Here's to you' to drivers during Driver Appreciation Month."

Pilot's "Road Warrior" contest will continue to run through Sept. 29. To recognize the commercial drivers in their guests' lives, fans can nominate a professional driver by visiting Pilot's Facebook page and giving them a shout-out on each week's "Road Warrior" recognition post. At the end of the month, one of four weekly winners will be named the grand prize recipient of $25,000.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

Pilot Co. is headquartered in Knoxville.