CSN EXCLUSIVE: Pilot Invites Drivers to Join Them On the Road

"We hope drivers will see themselves and a bit of their own stories reflected through our commercial and on our new billboards, social media and radio ads," Ingoldt said, noting that the campaign taps into a "universal longing for exploration and connection. When you're behind the wheel, there's an undeniable excitement — a sense of adventure as you wonder what's around the next bend."

Sharing the Brand Identity

"See You Out Here" also highlights Pilot's refreshed brand identity, which has undergone a significant evolution in recent years. Since introducing its $1 billion New Horizons initiative in 2022, Pilot has completed more than 150 remodels. Along with expanded fresh food options, upgraded technology and more personalized service, updates include a more modern logo, welcoming brand voice and brightened color palettes.

"Our new lifestyle photography, showcased on our ads, digital applications and billboards, captures real people and genuine emotions, celebrating the authenticity of human connection and the liberating spirit of the open road," Ingoldt said. "Overall, we want our brand to invite drivers to experience all that a modern travel center can be."

The new campaign coincides with Ingoldt's tenure as Pilot's first-ever chief marketing officer. Her journey to the role was "both exciting and rewarding" and included time at Jack In The Box as well as other large brands and agencies.

"For Pilot, and in every role I’ve been in, I seek to define who we are, why we exist, who we are for and how we fit in their world," she said. "Pilot represented an exciting challenge for me because we have such a large footprint, rich history and decades of success ... and yet, the company's 'brand' — in the industry sense — had so much opportunity."

Professional drivers have trusted Pilot for years, and Ingoldt is excited to invite a new wave of drivers — including RVers, EV enthusiasts, road trippers and even daily commuters — to discover what makes the brand a great place to stop. "My goal is to help Pilot build upon its strengths and evolve into an iconic brand and the travel center of choice for all who love the open road," she said.

Looking ahead, Pilot plans to weave its refreshed brand and the "See You Out Here" message across all its channels throughout upcoming key moments, including the current holiday season, during which it is highlighting how travelers can "journey joyfully."

The retailer may also take inspiration from the curated playlist that accompanied the campaign launch. Ingoldt pointed to "Find Your People" by Drew and Ellie Holcomb as a favorite selection. Not only have the musicians been great partners to Pilot, "that's what this brand evolution is all about — finding our people and building strong connections with them every day."

Knoxville-based Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.