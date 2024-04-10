Plaid Pantry Sells Winning $1.3B Powerball Ticket
"Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn that one of our 104 Oregon stores sold the $1.3 billion Powerball ticket," said Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky. "This store is one of our newest and most loved stores. Proceeds from the Oregon Lottery fund many programs that benefit everyone in the state, and we've been a proud partner with the Oregon Lottery since the very beginning. Congratulations to our lucky customer from our more than 700 Plaid associates."
Beaverton-based Plaid Pantry operates convenience stores in Oregon and Washington.
Oregon Lottery is working with a ticket holder, who came forward on April 8, to claim the prize. The process involves security measures and vetting that will take time before the winner can be announced.
"This is an unprecedented jackpot win for Oregon Lottery," said Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells. "We're taking every precaution to verify the winner before awarding the prize money, which will take time."
Plaid Pantry is the latest c-store chain where lottery players have won big. As Convenience Store News previously reported, last year, a New York-based Stewart's Shops customer won a $1 million Mega Millions ticket, while Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop sold a $1 million winning lottery ticket, marking its third $1 million ticket in several months.