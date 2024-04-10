Plaid Pantry Sells Winning $1.3B Powerball Ticket

PORTLAND, Ore. — Convenience stores continue to prove lucky for lottery players.

This time, a ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in the $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot on April 6 was sold at the Plaid Pantry at 6060 Northeast Columbia Blvd. in Portland. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot winner, according to Oregon Lottery.

This was the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history and the eighth largest among U.S. jackpot games.

Plaid Pantry has sold other large Oregon Lottery jackpot prizes, including a $3.3 million Megabucks jackpot last summer.