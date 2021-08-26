Prairie Farms Dairy Snacking Products

To address the thriving snacking category, Prairie Farms Dairy is launching 18 new ways to snack with the introduction of Small Batch Cream Cheese Spreads and Small Batch Ice Cream Pints. Made with 100 percent real milk and cream cheese from local farm families, both the cream cheese spreads and ice creams feature one-of-a-kind flavors within their respective categories, according to the company. Prairie Farms Dairy Small Batch Cream Cheese Spreads come packaged in 3.5-ounce cups and are available six varieties: Garden Veggie, Honey Vanilla, Onion & Chive, Plain, Sea Salt Caramel, and Strawberry. Prairie Farms Dairy Small Batch Ice Cream comes packaged in pint cartons and is available in 12 flavors: Belgian Chocolate, Black Walnut, Butter Pecan, Cookies 'N Cream, Homemade Vanilla, Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Caramel Praline Pecan, Savannah Fudge Pie, Salted Caramel Toffee Brittle, Strawberry Shortcake, and The Hill.