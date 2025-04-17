Kinder Kinderini
The crunchy shortbread cookies make their U.S. debut.
Ferrero USA Inc.'s Kinder brand brings its Kinderini snack offering to the United States. The crunchy shortbread cookies are made with high-quality ingredients and boast the taste of Kinder in a variety of fun facial expressions. Available in 8.8-ounce bags at major retailers nationwide, Kinderini cookies have no artificial colors or preservatives and come in convenient packaging.