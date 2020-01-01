Press enter to search
The scalable solution provides customers with an alternate route for exporting critical pricing data.
PriceAdvantage logo

PriceAdvantage released a new API that provides customers with an alternative route for exporting critical pricing data — such as all of their commodity and competitor prices, replacement and actual costs, and volumes — for use in third-party analytical tools like Tableau and Power BI. It also allows customers to easily import data from third-party tools into PriceAdvantage, and seamlessly integrates with Excel Power Query. The PriceAdvantage API is a scalable solution, designed to be used for simple exports into Excel or connected to advanced business intelligence software solutions.

