Primal Herbal Wraps & Cones

Primal Brands, a provider of smoking products for those seeking a non-tobacco, nicotine-free alternative to traditional smoking experiences, is introducing new varieties of its herbal wraps and cones. The line now includes blueberry, cherry, grape, pineapple and peach flavored herbal wraps and cones. All of the wraps and cones are made from the Yerba Maté Cones and Wraps, which combine Yerba Maté with rich, robust flavors. Each of Primal’s herbal wraps and cones is handmade with globally sourced herbs.