Kellogg Co. is adding Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion as the fourth variety in the Pringles Scorchin' line. The new flavor follows Scorchin' takes on classic BBQ, Cheddar, and Chili & Lime flavors. Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion packs all the bold, tangy flavors that fans know and love, but kicks it up a notch with a spicy heat that builds over time, with each bite boasting a hint of smoky cayenne pepper flavor for extra oomph, according to the company.