PRO2snax to the Max

Reichel Foods introduces the next generation of PRO2snax: the new PRO2snax to the Max line extension. These protein-packed meal replacements are made with fresh produce and healthy proteins, and pack up to 17 grams of protein and less than 350 calories each. Flavor combinations include: Baby Carrots & Mild Cheddar Cheese with Turkey Sausage Bites & Almonds; Sweet Gala Apples & White Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Dried Cranberries & Almonds; Sliced Apples, White Cheddar Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Turkey Sausage Bites; and Sliced Apples & Mild Cheddar Cheese with Hard Boiled Egg, Dried Cranberries & Cashews. 

