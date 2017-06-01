ProSticks with Sauce Packs

ProSticks, from Expresco Foods, launches a new product that features its chicken skewers packaged with sauce packs. The convenient, protein-packed, chicken-on-a-stick snacks are now available in the following varieties: Chipotle Style grilled chicken skewers with chipotle BBQ sauce, Mediterranean Style chicken skewers with sweet teriyaki sauce, and Sweet Sriracha Style grilled chicken skewers with sriracha style sauce. All ProSticks varieties come in 4-ounce packages and have 21 grams of protein.