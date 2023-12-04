Puffzels Puffed Snacks

Sixth-generation family business Unique Snacks expands its offering into new snack categories through the introduction of Puffzels. These gluten-free, vegan, nonfried, Non-GMO Project Verified puffed snacks are made from all clean ingredients, including corn and whole oats. Puffzels, which feature a traditional pretzel shape, are available in four varieties: Aged Cheddar, Honey Mustard, Wild Buffalo and Homestyle. The product comes in 4.8-ounce bags with a suggested retail price of $4.79.