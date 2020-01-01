Unified Brands partnered with Purafil to introduce Pura Filtration Units. The Pura 400 and Pura 700 mobile filtration units use a multi-stage filtration process that includes a pre-filter, chemical filtration, patented PuraWard antimicrobial fiber filtration, and a HEPA final filter. The units roll into place, allowing for a versatile layout, and emit minimal noise. The Pura 400 can filter areas as large as 400 square feet, while the Pura 700 offers purification capacity for up to 700 square feet. The units are designed to give foodservice operators more control over removing harmful viruses, bacteria, gases and particles in their environment.