Pura Still 12-Can Variety Pack

Pura Still, billed as the industry’s first zero bubbles spiked water, introduces 23.5-ounce single cans and a new 12-can variety pack, now with more fruit flavor. Available in three varieties — Blackberry, Mango and Mandarin Orange — Pura Still spiked still water contains just 95 calories, 2 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of cane sugar. With a splash of coconut water and a hint of natural fruit flavor, Pura Still has an ABV of 4.5 percent.