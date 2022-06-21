Purell All-Weather Dispensing System

New from GOJO Industries, the maker of Purell products, is the Purell CS4 All-Weather Dispensing System. While traditional dispensing solutions are generally designed for indoor settings, this cutting-edge dispenser enables convenience stores and fuel stations to confidently offer hand sanitizer and hand soap in outdoor or high-traffic environments. The Purell CS4 All-Weather Dispensing System is made of engineered resin that is more than three times stronger than materials used in most dispensers, according to the maker. It is water-resistant, and special graphite paint makes it resistant to UV fading. Additionally, a large and durable sight window makes it easier to see when a refill is needed, helping reduce labor and maintenance costs.