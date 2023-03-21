Quality Dairy Accepts SNAP Benefits for Online Orders

LANSING, Mich. — Quality Dairy launched online Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments at all 26 of its convenience stores across the greater Lansing area.

The benefits will be good for both on-demand home delivery and curbside pickup. Customers may also purchase SNAP-ineligible items using traditional payment methods in the same order, as they would be able to do in-store.

Though other c-stores in Michigan provide online SNAP benefits, Quality Dairy is the only one offering this feature in the Lansing market and is only one of 13 retailers in Michigan overall to do so.

Quality Dairy also joins a growing list of retailers on the Vroom Delivery platform who are providing this service to their customers. The service is now live in five states, with more than a dozen additional retailers expected to launch the offering in the coming months. In many locations, these retailers are some of the first businesses in their respective states to offer online electronic benefits transfer (EBT) payments.

"Quality Dairy is well-known in mid-Michigan for having excellent bakery and dairy items and is very happy to now be able to offer these products … online with EBT/SNAP payment as an option. We are always looking [to] better serve our community and are proud to be able to offer this service to our customers that may need home delivery or curbside pickup and wish to use their EBT/SNAP funds," said Phillip Platte, marketing manager at Quality Dairy.

Vroom Delivery recently optimized its menu layout for retailers offering online EBT to make it easy for consumers to see which menu items are eligible.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores which provides every technical aspect required for chains of convenience stores to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services.

Founded in 1936, Quality Dairy operates stores throughout the greater Lansing area. All but two locations sell beer and wine and 16 locations sell packaged liquor. Eight locations offer gasoline and six stores have laundry services.