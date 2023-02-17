Quality Mart Rolls Out Order Ahead Feature at Select Stores

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Customers at five Quality Mart convenience stores now have the capability to order ahead for pickup or delivery through the retailer's new partnership with SWIPEBY.

The service is available on the SWIPEBY platform at five c-stores in the Winston-Salem area. Customers can order ahead or at the pump and pick up their orders at the Quality Mart counter. Delivery is available within a 20-mile radius.

"We're excited to offer an added level of convenience for our customers with the help of SWIPEBY," said Sam Metzler, senior vice president with Quality Oil Co., parent company of Quality Mart convenience stores. "Customers can order ahead for delivery or at the pump while they are filling their tank. Then, we'll prepare their order so they can grab it and go. This is an added level of convenience that we think will help us stand out from the competition and make our customers even more satisfied.

"We have always believed in providing our customers with the best possible products and the highest level of service each and every time," he added. "With this ordering and delivery capability, we are hoping to take customer satisfaction to a whole new level."

Quality Mart is advertising the feature through signage, QR codes and videos at the pump.

"It is pretty clear that the trend toward greater demand for ordering and delivery due to societal and convenience issues is pushing us to think broader and more outside the box in terms of our type of retail technology," said Carl Turner, SWIPEBY founder and CEO. "There are so many applications for it and we feel these pilots with convenience store chains will say a lot to the market. We are excited about working with Quality Mart and creating an innovative solution for other independent c-stores."

SWIPEBY, based in Winston-Salem, is a turnkey solution that provides an application for brick-and-mortar businesses to offer virtual drive-thru for their customers. The SWIPEBY platform allows businesses to compete in the highly innovative and evolving marketplace with online ordering, delivery, pickup, remarketing and geofenced arrival notifications featuring customized messaging, according to the company.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, Quality Oil Co. convenience stores and gas stations throughout the Southeast under the Quality Mart, Quality Plus and GOGAS banners.