QuickChek Adds Pump Points to Loyalty Program

"Our consumers are at the forefront of every decision we make at QuickChek and have since our beginning in 1967. We listen when they share how we can make things better for them, so we got to work on a program that benefits our existing customers and makes QuickChek a 'go-to' for those new to the convenience, taste and points we offer," said Blake Segal, senior vice president and head of QuickChek.

"We have great value in fuel, food, beverages, snacks and 24-hour a day friendly service that is now even more enhanced by the value and convenience of the QuickChek app and QC Rewards program," Segal added.

In addition to points per gallon on fuel purchased at QuickChek locations across New Jersey and New York, QC Rewards members will receive personalized offers, recognition of their birthday and gain the ability to choose how to redeem their points. Points can also be accumulated by purchasing made-to-order and grab-and-go food and beverages, plus national branded snacks and drinks.

The QuickChek mobile app also lets customers order and pay ahead for in-store pickup or delivery, as well as manage their QC Rewards experience.

"QC Rewards will help our loyal consumers earn points throughout their visit, leading to a bigger payoff down the road," added Rob Chumley, senior vice president and chief digital officer. "By changing the ease of the in-app ordering process, members will be able to save time in their quick in-and-out visits in a way that lives up to the 'quick' in our name."

QC Rewards members could previously order ahead via the app or online, but were required to pay in-store, and could not access delivery through the app. The upgraded app makes paying ahead for pickup or delivery orders fast and easy, making quality, affordable food more convenient for QuickChek's consumers, the company said. Additionally, as the Official Sub of the New York Giants, members of the Big Blue and fans of other teams can easily enjoy their favorite sub when they watch a game.

QC Rewards members can also enjoy Free Coffee Friday weekly between Nov. 1 and Dec. 29.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 154 c-stores throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc.

Murphy USA/QuickChek received a Gold Medal in the Foodservice Innovator to Watch category in the 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators awards.