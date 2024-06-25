 Skip to main content

QuickChek Introduces Summer Value Options

Selections include build-your-own burrito bowls, mix-and-match breakfast items and seasonal beverages.
Angela Hanson
QuickChek's summer menu

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek is inviting customers to enjoy more for less this summer through a summer value menu that includes a variety of deals on food and beverages. 

Options include mix-and-match breakfast selections to begin the day, new build-your-own burrito bowls starting at just $5.99 and much more.

The convenience store operator delivers value through a variety of innovative, fresh food and drink options that are fast, convenient and satisfying when customers want them and how they want them every day, the company said.

QuickChek's two-for-$5 mix-and-match breakfast menu features sausage, egg & cheese English muffins; bacon, egg & cheese English muffins; sausage, egg & cheese croissants; and a variety of empanadas, all available from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Customers can also enjoy made-to-order breakfast selections all day.

Nonbreakfast items include craveable six-inch subs for just $6 each, in addition to the return of the meatball marinara sub and spicy chicken, available in subs, wraps, salads, mac & cheese, burrito bowls and more. Breaded chicken and turkey are also now available for subs.

Additionally, Green Goddess dressing brings color and delightful flavor to the sub recipe menu.

On the beverage side, selections include:

  • $3 medium and $4 large made-to-order cold drinks, with options such as Real Fruit Smoothies, Bursting Boba Refreshers, lemonades, shakes and espresso-based drinks.
  • New black-tea based Refreshers with the choice of mango or strawberry Bursting Boba, served iced or frozen.
  • Customizable, made-to-order Coconut cold foam and frozen lattes, including the Frozen vanilla mocha latte, available for a limited time.
  • Fresh-brewed Kris Kringle coffee, available for a limited time only during July.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 154 c-stores throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. 

QuickChek is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc.

