QuickChek Introduces Summer Value Options

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek is inviting customers to enjoy more for less this summer through a summer value menu that includes a variety of deals on food and beverages.

Options include mix-and-match breakfast selections to begin the day, new build-your-own burrito bowls starting at just $5.99 and much more.

The convenience store operator delivers value through a variety of innovative, fresh food and drink options that are fast, convenient and satisfying when customers want them and how they want them every day, the company said.

[Read more: PHOTO GALLERY: 2024 Foodservice Innovators Awards Winners Celebrated]