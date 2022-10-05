QuickChek Is Off to the Races With New NASCAR Partnership

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek Corp. and Petty GMS are teaming up to promote the "Best Damn Sandwich in Town" with the No. 42 QuickChek Chevrolet.

Debuting at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for Bank of America's ROVAL 400 on Oct. 9, it is the first time that the QuickChek brand has paired up with a NASCAR team.

"This is an exciting new way for us to enhance our customer experience and connections with thousands of NASCAR fans," said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech. "Our partnership with Petty GMS enables us to really drive home we have the best damn sandwich in town with the best damn racing team."

The No. 42 QuickChek Chevrolet will be driven by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon.

"Bringing new partners into our industry is always exciting, but when we have the chance to do so in our backyard, it's even cooler. I'm proud to represent all of the employees, customers, and partners of QuickChek as we race on the ROVAL this weekend," Dillon said.

"NASCAR fans have proven to be some of the most brand-loyal fans in all of sports, so hopefully they will see this partnership as a reason to stop in a QuickChek store next time they head north," he continued. "I can't wait to meet some of their team members and show them what our sport is all about in Charlotte."

Since its inception in 2018, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL has become one of the highest-anticipated races of the year. With its unique layout combining the best of both worlds in oval and road course racing, the track is adored by fans and drivers alike, according to QuickChek.

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as "The King," remains a key stakeholder of the organization.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek has 161 convenience stores throughout New Jersey and New York. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc., which operates more than 1,650 locations in 27 states.