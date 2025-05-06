QuickChek Serves Up Summer Sandwich Menu

The convenience store chain is also offering $3 lattes after 3 p.m., Nerds cookie and shake mashups, and cool colada smoothies all summer long.

"Every recipe our chefs create brings our customers something rooted in our community. That's why we use fresh-baked bread delivered daily from a local bakery, creamy locally sourced mozzarella, and espresso beans roasted right in New Jersey," said Blake Segal, senior vice president and head of QuickChek. "When you bite into one of our subs, sip one of our lattes, or enjoy any of our made-to-order items, you’re tasting the heart of our towns."

Every month, QuickChek adds a coffee blend to its self-serve coffee bar. In May, customers can enjoy Ube Vanilla, which features a rich vanilla flavor with creamy, nutty undertones. In June, they can take a virtual walk along the shore with each sip of Boardwalk Blend, which tastes like summer and s'mores, the retailer said.

Deals for those in search of a sweet treat include:

A shake or jumbo cookie with Nerds candies in the mix.

Two king-size Reese's Big Cup PB&J in either grape or strawberry for $5.

Piña, mango or strawberry colada smoothies made with real fruit.

Members of the QC Rewards program can use the QuickChek app to place mobile orders for in-store pickup or delivery.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates more than 150 c-stores throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc.