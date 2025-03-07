 Skip to main content

QuickChek's Menu Gets 'Saucy'

New flavor customizations and a pair of new subs give customers more choices.
Angela Hanson
The Giant Italian sub at QuickChek

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek is helping customers fend off the remaining winter blues with hot new items, saucy flavor upgrades and other ways that QC Rewards members can "Go for More."

The convenience store retailer debuted a new take on a metropolitan-area staple with two all-new Italian sub recipes: The Giant Italian and the traditional-style Italian (available on six-inch or 12-inch bread) featuring the new QuickChek vinaigrette.

The Giant Italian is part of the New York Giants Sub lineup at QuickChek and features fresh mozzarella, cherry pepper relish and garlic aioli on fresh-baked bread from Teixeira's Bakery.

Customers who want bold and diverse flavor combinations on their made-to-order items can "get saucy" with QuickChek's upgraded lineup:

  • Chipotle Mayo
  • Garlic Aioli
  • Green Goddess Dressing
  • QuickChek Vinaigrette
  • Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sauce

"Our culinary team is always raising the bar with ways to take our recipes to the next level, and we believe our customers will enjoy their latest creations," said Blake Segal, senior vice president and head of QuickChek. "With the addition of fresh mozzarella and more customization options, we continue to identify ways to ensure that every meal is packed with flavor and made with high-quality ingredients that our loyal customers expect."

Any day of the week, customers can get a QuickChek sub or sandwich on a freshly baked roll delivered by Teixeira's Bakery, including the New York Giants Sub lineup, Portuguese rolls and Kaiser rolls. Those who want to save can get a six-inch meatball or chicken tender sub off the $3.99 menu.

Members of the QC Rewards program can also get any-size, self-serve coffee on Free Coffee Fridays. QC Rewards members can also earn points when they use the convenience store chain's app to place a mobile order for in-store pickup or delivery.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates more than 150 c-stores throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc.

Murphy USA/QuickChek received a Gold Medal in the Foodservice Innovator to Watch category in the 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators awards.

