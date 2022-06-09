QuikTrip Adds More Locations to Its New Remote Travel Center Network

CALERA, Ala., and BELLMEAD, Texas — QuikTrip Corp. (QT), announced the opening of new Remote Travel Centers in Calera and Bellmead.

The Calera store brings snackles, service and charitable support to the local community while providing help and safety for area at-risk youth as a designated Safe Place location, thanks to a partnership between QuikTrip, Family Connection Inc. and National Safe Place.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Alabama with our first Remote Travel Center in Calera and are even more excited that this new location will serve as a designated Safe Place as well," said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QT's corporate communications manager. "Family Connection Inc. is a great agency for us to partner with as their mission aligns with our commitment to providing young people with safe and supportive environments as well as making Calera a stronger community for all."

QT is a longtime partner of Safe Place, sharing a vision of safe neighborhoods and communities. Since 1991, QT's designated Safe Place sites have been a place for runaway and at-risk youths to come in off the street, receive food and drink, and wait for a volunteer from a Safe Place agency partner to connect them with professional help. QT provides grants to local Safe Place agencies, furthering its support of their mission.

Calera's Safe Place initiative, operated by Family Connection, is part of a national network of Safe Place programs in 39 states. More than 22,000 community businesses and organizations nationwide display the Safe Place sign, making help readily available for youths in need.

"It is critical for our community to invest in supporting our youth and ensuring they have a safe and nurturing environment to grow up in," said Susan Johnston, executive director of Family Connection. "We are grateful for QuikTrip's partnership as their caring team shares our passion to support youth in need through the national Safe Place programming."

NEW TEXAS LOCATION

The new Remote Travel Center in Bellmead is QT's first in the community. It features a larger designed lot and more spacious store than a traditional QT. The Travel Center has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Texas with our first Remote Travel Center in Bellmead. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community," said Jefferson-Smith. "The Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Bellmead but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country."

As Convenience Store News reported, QT's new store model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food.

Tulsa, Okla.-based, QuikTrip Corp., founded in 1958, has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 900-plus stores in 15 states. QT gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5 percent of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.